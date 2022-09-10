Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC
