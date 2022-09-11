Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see some morning fog. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You m…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfal…
This evening in Morganton: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot t…
This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morga…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will…
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot te…