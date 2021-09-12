Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. How lik…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will s…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. It looks …