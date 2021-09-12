Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.