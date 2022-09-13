Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.