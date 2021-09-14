Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC
