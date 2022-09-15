Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Morganton, NC
