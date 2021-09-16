 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

