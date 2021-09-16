It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC
