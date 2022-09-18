Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Morganton, NC
