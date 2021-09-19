Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot da…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.