Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

