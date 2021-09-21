Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC
