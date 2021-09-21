 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert