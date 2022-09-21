The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It sh…
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it wil…