Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
