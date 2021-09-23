Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.