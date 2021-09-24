 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

