Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.