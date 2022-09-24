 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

