Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.