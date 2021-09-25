Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are sugges…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted…
Morganton's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tuesday, the…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect per…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfa…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clearing skies after some evening rain. Cooler. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday,…