Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Morganton, NC
