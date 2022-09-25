 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

