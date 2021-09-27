The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. …
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Morganton's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tuesday, the…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfa…
For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It shou…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clearing skies after some evening rain. Cooler. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday,…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…