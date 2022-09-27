Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thursday. It look…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today.…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will b…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wedn…