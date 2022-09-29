Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
