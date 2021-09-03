Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.