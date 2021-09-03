 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert