Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

