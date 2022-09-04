 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

