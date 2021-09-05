Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.