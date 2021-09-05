The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Morganton: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Wind…
This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will s…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temp…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mp…