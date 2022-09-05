Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.