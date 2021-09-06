Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC
