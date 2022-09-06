The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Morganton, NC
