The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Morganton, NC
