The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You m…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
This evening in Morganton: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot t…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, …
This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morga…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees toda…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hig…