Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.