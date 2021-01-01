 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

