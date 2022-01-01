Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.