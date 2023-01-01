Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.