For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
