This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
