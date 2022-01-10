 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

