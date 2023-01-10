 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

