Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west.