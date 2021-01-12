Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
