Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph.