Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Snow may mix in. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

