This evening in Morganton: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Snow may mix in. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 deg…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Folks…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 39F. Winds light and vari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50'…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted.…