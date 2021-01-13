 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

