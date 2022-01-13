 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

