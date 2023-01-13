Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.