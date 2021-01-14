 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

