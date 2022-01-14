 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

