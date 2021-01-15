This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
