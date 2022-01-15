For the drive home in Morganton: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 26-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 9…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain i…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Mode…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds …
For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks to…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.…