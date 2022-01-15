 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 26-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

