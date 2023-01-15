Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.