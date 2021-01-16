Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
