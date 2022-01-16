 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It will be a cold day in Morganton Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

