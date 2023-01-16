 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert